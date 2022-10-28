Dozens of firefighters respond after multiple homes catch fire in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are working to extinguish fires in at least two homes in the same Mesa neighborhood.

The fire broke out Friday morning on East June Street, near the intersection of Center Street and McKellips Road. Soon after firefighters arrived, the call was upgraded to a first-alarm response, requesting additional manpower and equipment.

As of early Friday afternoon, fire officials say 55 Mesa and Tempe firefighters have responded to the fires. Crews had to take a defensive stance on one of the homes involved due to the amount of fire and damage.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation. Check back for updates.

