City of Phoenix announces pay hike, bonuses for CDL, public works employees amid worker crunch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix has been talking trash for weeks as leaders work to deal with problems with the public works department, and in particular, the city’s bulk trash program.

Earlier this month, Arizona’s Family reported on how much bulk trash has been accumulating in city streets and neighborhoods. A hiring shortage, the city says, is causing major delays in parts of the city. Now officials hope that additional pay in conjunction with hiring and recruitment bonuses helps puts the issues to rest. The announcement comes about a week after the Phoenix city council grilled Public Works Director Joe Giudice after council members learned that workers were approximately three weeks behind schedule.

Starting Nov. 26, any City of Phoenix employee in a CDL position that has a valid license will receive an additional $3 per hour. That’s on top of a hiring incentive of $2,500 for new SWEO workers and $3,000 for current SWEO employees. Officials also note that it offers a solid waste equipment operator apprenticeship program, which they say is the first of its kind. Using on-the-job training and instruction, workers can learn to obtain their CDL license and use those skills to further their careers. They say most of these delays are caused by the mainly nationwide shortage of CDL operators.

“I proudly support the long overdue hiring and retention incentives for the City’s Public Works employees,” said City Councilmember Carlos Garcia. “By taking care of our City workers, we can also do right by our residents. We apologize for the inconvenience the bulk trash collection delays have caused and moving forward, we hope to have better systems in place to communicate with our residents when issues arise.”

An updated bulk trash collection schedule can be viewed by clicking/tapping here. A 2023 bulk trash pickup schedule has also been released.

