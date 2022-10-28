Paul's Car Wash
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.
The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona.

The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.

The Fast Play Xtreme Multiplier Progressive winner bought their scratcher at the Peoria Walmart near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road. They won more than $57,000 from the progressive jackpot.

