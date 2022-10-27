Paul's Car Wash
Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann

Deputies say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash Thursday morning.
Deputies say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover crash Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash Thursday morning northwest of the Valley.

Just before 8 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittman. Aerial video from the scene shows the crash involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that had rolled off the roadway. Deputies say a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the other wasn’t seriously hurt.

As of 10 a.m., Patton Road is closed from 203rd Avenue Bypass to Crozier Road. In addition, 211th Avenue is closed from Patton to Bradley roads as detectives investigate the crash.

