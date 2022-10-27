Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license.
According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities.
She was served charges in the counties where she practiced medicine including:
- Anderson County on Monday, October 24
- Greenville County on Tuesday, October 25
- Pickens County Wednesday, October 26
Officials say charges against Steele include the following:
- Seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult
- Five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse
- One count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment
- One count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more
An investigation revealed that between January 15, 2020 and June 13, 2021, Steele allegedly used a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number belonging to someone else to gain employment as a registered nurse in the seven facilities listed below:
- Cascades Verdae Assisted Living Facility in Greenville
- Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Iva
- Piedmont Post Acute in Piedmont
- Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Anderson
- Condor Health in Anderson
- Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley
- Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Assisted Living in Easley.
They say at no time during her employment, did she have any certifications, qualifications or training of a registered nurse and her actions could have caused physical or mental injuries to the residents under her care.
Officials say all the facilities mentioned cooperated fully with investigators.
Additional assistance with this case was provided by the Iva Police Department, Easley Police Department, Anderson Police Department, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.