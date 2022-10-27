Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tempe officers involved in shooting with wanted suspect in Mesa

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Broadway and Alma School roads.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say Tempe officers were involved in a shooting with a wanted suspect on Thursday afternoon in Mesa. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Broadway and Alma School roads around 3:30 p.m.

Mesa police say their officers were called to help Tempe police for a suspect driving in the area. The suspect was reportedly wanted for aggravated assault. According to Sgt. Richard Encinas with Mesa police, Mesa’s Police Air Unit arrived at the scene when the officer-involved shooting happened between the suspect and Tempe police. Mesa officers were not involved.

TRENDING: Police identify suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office

The scene is still active and residents are asked to avoid the area. Police aren’t looking for any suspects. The investigation is ongoing to determine what led up to the shooting. It’s unknown if any Tempe officers were hurt.

This is the 53rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 84th in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday morning near 16th...
8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix
File photo of power lines in Arizona.
SRP to add more battery storage with new projects in Avondale, Gilbert
Daniel Mota Dos Reis was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance...
Police arrest suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office