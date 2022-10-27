Tempe officers involved in shooting with wanted suspect in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say Tempe officers were involved in a shooting with a wanted suspect on Thursday afternoon in Mesa. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Broadway and Alma School roads around 3:30 p.m.

Mesa police say their officers were called to help Tempe police for a suspect driving in the area. The suspect was reportedly wanted for aggravated assault. According to Sgt. Richard Encinas with Mesa police, Mesa’s Police Air Unit arrived at the scene when the officer-involved shooting happened between the suspect and Tempe police. Mesa officers were not involved.

The scene is still active and residents are asked to avoid the area. Police aren’t looking for any suspects. The investigation is ongoing to determine what led up to the shooting. It’s unknown if any Tempe officers were hurt.

This is the 53rd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 84th in the state in 2022.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting in the area of Alma School and Rodgers. Please stay out of the area. We are NOT looking for any suspects. PIO is heading out to the scene. pic.twitter.com/3Pjujjp3S0 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 27, 2022

