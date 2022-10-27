Teen girl, 2 men in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in critical condition after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection. A 14-year-old girl, a 28-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were all rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A man in his 50s was also taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the truck and sedan on the median, with debris littering the road. Toys, such as bikes and soccer balls, were also thrown all over the road. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

