SRP to add more battery storage with new projects in Avondale, Gilbert

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Electric utility company Salt River Project (SRP) announced this week they will increase their total battery storage by 340 megawatts by early summer 2024. According to SRP, this is enough to power over 76,000 average-sized residential homes for four hours straight. These new sites will bring SRP’s total battery storage to over 800 MW by 2024, which, according to SRP, is enough to power over 180,000 average-sized homes.

SRP has contracted Plus Power, a specialized construction company, to build and put together two “grid-charged” battery storage systems. The first project will be a 250 MW storage system in Avondale. The second will be a 90 MW system in Gilbert. “SRP is proud of our early investments in battery storage and clean energy,” said Kelly Barr, SRP’s Chief Strategy, Corporate Services and Sustainability Executive. “These early deployments will help both SRP and the industry gain experience with this technology, which will play a major role in reducing carbon emissions.”

Though SRP will have dispatch control of the storage systems, allowing the company to decide when to output energy from the batteries, the new locations will be owned and operated by a subsidiary of Plus Power. SRP plans to expand its battery systems further by developing the Sonoran Energy Center and Storey Energy Center. Both will be located near Coolidge.

“We are thrilled to partner with SRP on the ... projects which will greatly enhance local grid reliability and provide a variety of tax and jobs benefits to the nearby communities,” said Molly Emerson, Director of Project Development at Plus Power. “At a total of 340 MW, these projects represent a bold step forward for the Southwest energy market, and will act as a cornerstone to Plus Power’s growing portfolio of operating projects.”

