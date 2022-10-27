Paul's Car Wash
Rescue underway for worker trapped in forklift at West Valley construction site

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are responding after a man was trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning.

Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker At this time, Rural Metro rescuers say the man is alive although the extent of his injuries is unclear. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

