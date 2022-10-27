Rescue underway for worker trapped in forklift at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are responding after a man was trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning.

Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker At this time, Rural Metro rescuers say the man is alive although the extent of his injuries is unclear. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

