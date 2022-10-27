Paul's Car Wash
Young girl, 2 men injured in north Phoenix shooting

By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is in critical condition and two men are hospitalized following a shooting that happened late Thursday morning in north Phoenix.

Just before 11 a.m., Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, where aerial video shows multiple police SUVs near a Jeep Wrangler parked in the roadway. One vehicle in the area shows a bullethole on its back windshield.

Detectives are investigating, but it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. One of the men is also listed in critical condition while the other was not seriously hurt.

A black sedan had a bullet hole on its back windshield.
A black sedan had a bullet hole on its back windshield.(Arizona's Family)
The intersection will remain closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

