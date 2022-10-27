Police arrest suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office

Daniel Mota Dos Reis was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance...
Daniel Mota Dos Reis was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance photos shown on 3TV, police records said.(MCSO)
By Morgan Loew, Cody Lillich and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made in connection to a reported burglary of gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, was arrested Thursday after an officer recognized him in surveillance photos shown on 3TV, police records said.

According to police, Reis broke into a commercial building north of downtown Phoenix on Monday night. He took an Apple computer mouse, an Apple keyboard and a black Nikon camera. Police were called the following afternoon after a staff member realized the items were missing. She originally thought it was a prank played on her by her coworkers. The camera belongs to the Democratic Governors’ Association, while the mouse and keyboard belong to the staff member, police said. All three were worth a total of $1180. On Wednesday night, three surveillance photos were released, showing Reis exiting the third-floor elevator, police said.

After seeing a news report on Arizona’s Family on Wednesday night, the Phoenix police officer recognized Reis as a suspect who was arrested earlier in the day on an unrelated burglary of another business. The officer learned Reis was still in jail but about to be released. However, he was re-arrested and reportedly had stolen items that were returned. He was booked into jail on one count of third-degree burglary.

Latest election headlines from Arizona's Family

Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, is in a close race against Republican Kari Lake for Arizona governor. The campaign released a statement regarding the burglary Wednesday evening.

The Arizona Democratic Party also released a statement about the incident on Twitter. “Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials are victims of threats and intimidation tactics like this. Make no mistake — this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable,” the party tweeted.

Lake responded to the allegations during a pre-planned event on Wednesday night. “I can’t believe that she would blame my amazing people or blame me for something like that,” said Lake. “I don’t even know where her campaign office is. I’m assuming it’s in a basement somewhere, because that’s where she’s been campaigning.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

East Valley News

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Broadway and Alma School roads.

Crime

Tempe officers involved in shooting with wanted suspect in Mesa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexis Cortez
The suspect was reportedly wanted for aggravated assault.

Phoenix

8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Bradley
Police say the Jeep driver pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting an 8-year-old girl in the other car.

Arizona

SRP to add more battery storage with new projects in Avondale, Gilbert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kit Silavong
According to SRP, the expansion will be able to power over 76,000 average-sized residential homes for four hours straight.

Latest News

On Your Side

On Your Side helps a Valley teacher unravel a medical bill mix-up

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Susan Campbell
Devon Hawkins went to the Abrazo Peoria Emergency Center for help and, luckily, her visit was quick. She paid her bill and went home. However, another bill showed up in the mail.

West Valley

Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Initial reports came in around 10:15 a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue

Arizona

Woman killed in rollover crash near Wittmann

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Bradley
The happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday at 211th Avenue and Patton Road.

On Your Side

Valley teacher ends up with someone else's hospital bill

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The bill was for about $1,000 and it went on so long that it ended up in collections. On Your Side stepped in to help.

West Valley

Mother arrested after meth, fentanyl found in Surprise hotel room; child hospitalized

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Cortez
Officers began searching the hotel room and reportedly found “small quantities” of fentanyl and meth.

Phoenix

Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
All eastbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 67th Avenue