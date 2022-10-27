Paul's Car Wash
Man dies after being hit by a car on Hunt Highway in Sun Lakes

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a car early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out to the area of 113th Street and Hunt Highway just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian, identified only as a man, dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the crash, and it’s not yet known if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. Details on the driver have not been released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Hunt Highway between 113th Street to 116th Street as traffic remains closed in both directions. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

