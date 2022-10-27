Paul's Car Wash
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants.
By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 26, 2022:

Dennys - 1150 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee not washing hands enough
  • Food not kept at proper temperature

Café Boa - 5063 E. Elliot Road, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Pasta and meatballs not date marked
  • Cheesecake not kept cold enough

The Hideaway- 6746 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

3 violations

  • Boxes of raw chicken stored above alcohol
  • Employee handling ready to eat lettuce with bare hands

Que Huong Restaurant- 3424 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Live roaches crawling on bags of rice
  • Raw duck stored above carrots

Baja Joe’s - 1927 N. Gilbert Road, Mesa

5 violations

  • Pulled pork kept past discard date
  • Beef and shrimp not stored at proper temperature
  • Mushroom soup with organic debris

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Greek Pita - 2501 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix

Horizon High School - 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale

Floridino’s - 50 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert

Cold Stone Creamery - 7507 S Power Road, Queen Creek

Subway - 17037 N 43rd Ave, Glendale

Sesame Inn - 34482 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

