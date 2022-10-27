Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 26, 2022:
Dennys - 1150 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
3 violations
- Employee not washing hands enough
- Food not kept at proper temperature
Café Boa - 5063 E. Elliot Road, Phoenix
3 violations
- Pasta and meatballs not date marked
- Cheesecake not kept cold enough
The Hideaway- 6746 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
3 violations
- Boxes of raw chicken stored above alcohol
- Employee handling ready to eat lettuce with bare hands
Que Huong Restaurant- 3424 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix
4 violations
- Live roaches crawling on bags of rice
- Raw duck stored above carrots
Baja Joe’s - 1927 N. Gilbert Road, Mesa
5 violations
- Pulled pork kept past discard date
- Beef and shrimp not stored at proper temperature
- Mushroom soup with organic debris
Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Greek Pita - 2501 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix
Horizon High School - 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale
Floridino’s - 50 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
Cold Stone Creamery - 7507 S Power Road, Queen Creek
Subway - 17037 N 43rd Ave, Glendale
Sesame Inn - 34482 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.