Gilbert police launches crisis response team

Crisis response teams are trained to deal with subjects who may have mental health concerns.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team.

The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.

While its unit is one of the first of its kind in the East Valley, what sets this team apart from other patrol officers, besides their specialized training, is that those officers will have the time and resources to guide people through getting the services they need.

The goal is to connect people in crisis to professional mental health services, including partnering with state and local agencies that offer services tailored to veterans and people on the streets. And that is Something Good!

