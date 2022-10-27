Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers.

The family wants to know why the driver who hit them hasn’t been charged, but there are a lot of layers to it. We spoke with the family and police about where the investigation stands.

Family and friends of Dorothy Chambers and her boyfriend Joseph Gutierrez gathered at Perry Park Wednesday night with purple balloons to remember their loved ones. The two were hit by a truck and killed on April 26, while crossing the street near 32nd and Yale streets, south of Thomas Road. “I was just devastated,” said Dorothy’s sister, Beatrice X. Johnson.

The family says they found out about the tragedy through friends. “When I found out it was eight days later,” Johnson said. “She could be killed and lay in a morgue for eight days and our family is not considered at all.”

But Phoenix police say their detectives exhausted all means of identifying next-of-kin and were ultimately unsuccessful. Police say the two were homeless.

Court documents show the driver did stop, call 911, and tried to help the two. Police say he was not intoxicated, and there is no mention of speeding. To this day, police say he is not facing any charges, and they are unsure if the two were in a crosswalk or jaywalking. “It’s very painful in the manner that she died,” Johnson said.

Police say the case has been submitted to the city prosecutor’s office for review. That’s where a decision could be made on possible charges. “I loved her. I miss her, I miss her, I miss her,” Johnson said.

Last year, Arizona ranked as the fifth deadliest state for pedestrians and cyclists.

