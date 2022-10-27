Paul's Car Wash
Child hospitalized after meth, fentanyl found in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested

Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.
Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is in the hospital, and a mother is in custody after police said illegal drugs were found in a family’s Surprise hotel room on Wednesday. Police say two adults and three children were staying at a Days Inn near Bell and El Mirage roads when officers received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy. Officers arrived, and the boy was taken to the hospital. for an “unknown medical condition.”

Officers began searching the hotel room and reportedly found “small quantities” of fentanyl and methamphetamine. However, police say it’s unclear if the boy took the drugs or was sent to the hospital due to something else. Investigators say the three children will go with the Department of Child Safety. The boy is expected to be OK.

Surprise police arrested the children’s mother for allegedly having illegal drugs, and additional criminal charges are possible. Police didn’t say if the second adult was arrested or charged. The mother’s name hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.

