Breezy & cooler day for AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Cool morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s around the Valley will warm to 80 degrees this afternoon. That’s about 5 degrees below our normal or average high for this time of year in Phoenix.

Look for sunshine and light winds today, but breezy conditions tonight into tomorrow morning in the Valley, where guests could reach 30 miles per hour. The winds start up earlier in the high country. Breezy winds are expected there throughout the day thanks to a mostly dry cold front sweeping through. An associated low pressure system will skirt the Four Corners region, bringing a chance for rain, snow and thunderstorms this morning. The rest of the state will be dry but breezy today.

Although the cold front won’t bring much of an impact for the Valley, it will leave behind some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far in the high country Friday morning. Teen s and 20s are possible in the mountains of the state.

A slow warm-up and dry weather is on tap for the weekend. In the Valley, we’ll see lows in the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Look for a high of 83 on Halloween in Phoenix with trick-or-treating temperatures in the 70s.

We’re watching the potential for a storm by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you updated as the details become more clear on that forecast.

