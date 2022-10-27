Paul's Car Wash
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL donate $25K to flag football program

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell donate $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell crashed a Boys and Girls Club youth flag football practice near 40th Street and the Loop 202 on Wednesday. “I’m a big believer in sports and being active not just as kids but adults, I’m active everyday,” said Goodell.

Fitzgerald told the kids about the lessons sports have taught him and how it’s applied to his life. “When life knocks you down, you get back up,” said Fitzgerald. The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and the NFL donated $25,000 to this Boys and Girls Club flag football program that covers 275 boys and girls a year. “You’re going to be the proud beneficiary of a check worth $25,000 to make sure you guys can play flag football,” said Goodell.

If you want your child to participate in BCAZ flag football, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

