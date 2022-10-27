Another cool day for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another chilly start to our morning with lows in the 40s and 50s around the Valley. Today’s high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, about five degrees below average.

Starting tonight, we will see a low pass north of us and bring a dry cold front through our state. This front will pick up the winds a bit here in the Valley tonight and tomorrow morning. We could see, at times, winds picking up around 20-30 mph, with even stronger winds up north. It also will cool things down a bit in the high country, with Friday morning lows getting down to the 20s and 30s.

We will see quiet weather and seasonally cool temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be a big day on Monday for Halloween. We will see a high of 83 degrees and temperatures in the 70s as kids head out and get some candy.

Next week, starting on Wednesday, looks interesting. Another disturbance will bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance of some rainfall. However, it is still a ways out, so we will keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.