Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. He was then taken into custody by troopers. It’s unknown why the driver was in the wrong lane or if impairment played a role. Troopers haven’t identified him. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wrong-way driver arrested on US 60 in Mesa
Both officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
2 Phoenix officers hospitalized after man opens fire during fight
Niño was stolen near 63rd and Maryland avenues.
Glendale police looking for suspects accused of stealing French bulldog
Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV