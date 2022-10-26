Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. He was then taken into custody by troopers. It’s unknown why the driver was in the wrong lane or if impairment played a role. Troopers haven’t identified him. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.