Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says

A driver was stopped on the Loop 303 early Wednesday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.

It’s the second wrong-way driving incident in less than 12 hours. Late Tuesday night, a wrong-way driver was taken into custody in the East Valley. In that instance, troopers say the driver was first stopped going east in the westbound direction of Interstate 10 near 44th Street in Phoenix before ending up on the U.S. 60 in Mesa. An investigation is still underway to determine if that driver was under the influence.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

