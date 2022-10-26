Still feeling like fall!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another cool start to the day with lows in the upper 40′s to 53 degrees at Sky Harbor. That’s still nine degrees below average for this time of year. Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue this Wednesday, with a slight warmup in many parts of the Valley. Tonight, expect lows slightly warmer into the mid 50′s under partly cloudy skies. Windy tomorrow in northern Arizona, with a Lake Wind Advisory posted for the river communities through midnight. Expect wind gusts up to 35mph in the wind-prone areas. Here in the Valley, just a little breezy at times, but conditions will be pleasant, with highs in the upper 70′s to around 80.

Lake Wind Advisory until 5PM for our CO River communities. (AZFamily-FirstAlertWX Team)

Expect a slight chance of rain and upper-elevation snow in the Four Corners region early Thursday morning with the passage of a low-pressure system north of the Valley. Expect mostly sunny conditions over the weekend with a few clouds on Sunday, with highs in the low 80′s. Halloween still looks sunny and dry, with trick-or-treat temperatures in the mid-70′s after the sun goes down. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler by mid-week, with a slight chance for rain as a new system approaches the southwest region.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.