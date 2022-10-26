Scottsdale family home ‘House of Haunts’ welcomes Valley families

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, a Valley family puts on a show for thousands of Valley families to enjoy right in their front yard.

The “House of Haunts” is giving you a walk-through experience with animated props and special effects to frighten along the way. The house is found at 325 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. The house’s Facebook page describes the experience as a walk-thru and cautions guests with any physical or psychological limitations to avoid the house out of safety precautions. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.

Steve Birkett and his family launched the house, starting in 1983. Birkett is a big fan of Halloween and said Disneyland helped inspire his haunt concepts. The walkthrough takes around 8 minutes and features the Lost Dutchman mine, the Haunted Mansion, the Overlook Hotel from “The Shining”, Laser Swamp, and many more.

Children are welcome but kids under the age of 13 aren’t recommended to go through the house. Want to learn more? Check out their Facebook page here.

