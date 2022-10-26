Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Detectives are looking into a burglary at gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office, Phoenix Police confirm to Arizona’s Family. Police said they responded at 2 p.m. Tuesday to a commercial burglary north of downtown Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower said items were taken from the property “sometime during the night” but didn’t go into detail about what was stolen.

No suspects have been identified, but police said they are reviewing all security cameras to try and identify the person involved. Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, is in a close race against Republican Kari Lake for Arizona governor.

The Hobbs campaign confirms the burglary report and said one person was caught on camera and can be seen clearly walking up to the office door.

The campaign released a statement regarding the burglary:

“Earlier this week, a break-in occured at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe. Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority. Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation. It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.