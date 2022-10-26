Paul's Car Wash
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office

Photos show a man in a green shirt, gray shorts and a backpack walking through the office.
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Detectives are looking into a burglary at gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office, Phoenix Police confirm to Arizona’s Family. Police said they responded at 2 p.m. Tuesday to a commercial burglary north of downtown Phoenix. Sgt. Brian Bower said items were taken from the property “sometime during the night” but didn’t go into detail about what was stolen.

No suspects have been identified, but police said they are reviewing all security cameras to try and identify the person involved. Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, is in a close race against Republican Kari Lake for Arizona governor.

The Hobbs campaign confirms the burglary report and said one person was caught on camera and can be seen clearly walking up to the office door.

The campaign released a statement regarding the burglary:

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

