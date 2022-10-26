Pleasant fall weather on tap for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny skies are expected today across Arizona with Valley temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning warming to 80 degrees this afternoon. Light winds are expected in the Valley, but breezier conditions are likely in the high country out of the southwest as a weak storm system passes by to our north.

Tomorrow, a slightly stronger storm system will sweep by to our north. While rain or snow is unlikely for most of the state, there’s a chance for thunderstorms and snow near the Four Corners region. In the high country, more wind out of the north can be expected tomorrow, along with a slight dip in temperatures. As the clouds clear with this system, Friday morning will be a little colder in the mountain communities of our state.

In the Valley, look for a gradual warm-up to near-normal temperatures by the weekend. We should be close to the mid 80s by Halloween, with trick-or-treating temperatures likely to be in the 70s.

