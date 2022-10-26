Paul's Car Wash
National Geographic releases ‘Best of the World 2023′ with 25 must-see destinations

Candles surround a young nang keo dancer in Luang Prabang, Laos’s former imperial capital that...
Candles surround a young nang keo dancer in Luang Prabang, Laos’s former imperial capital that is now reachable by bullet train.(Kike Calvo, Nat Geo Image Collection | Kike Calvo, Nat Geo Image Collection)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of ‘Best of the World 2023′, 25 must-see locations across the globe.

This line-up is themed around travel experiences that helps strengthen local communities and environments. Each location is grouped by category: family, adventure, culture, and nature. This year features the community category, meant to focus on ways tourists can give back to the locations they’re visiting!

“We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities,” said Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel. “We also worked hard to provide lesser-known gems on the list, equally inspiring alternatives to destinations that have become overcrowded (think Choquequirao vs. Machu Picchu in Peru).”

The following list was created in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s editorial teams:

Culture

  • Appian Way, Italy
  • Busan, South Korea
  • Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
  • Egypt
  • Charleston, South Carolina
Stunning ancient Egyptian discoveries include the remarkably well preserved 4,300 -year-old...
Stunning ancient Egyptian discoveries include the remarkably well preserved 4,300 -year-old tomb of Khuwy, excavated by archaeologist Mohamed Megahed in the necropolis at Saqqara.(Paolo Verzone, National Geographic | Paolo Verzone, National Geographic)

Nature

  • Scottish Highlands
  • Botswana
  • Slovenia
  • Big Bend National Park, Texas
  • Azores
The turquoise Soča River tumbles throug h western Slovenia’s Soča Valley, a natural wonderland...
The turquoise Soča River tumbles throug h western Slovenia’s Soča Valley, a natural wonderland with numerous bike trails.(Tomo Jesenicnik, Slovenian Tourist Board | Tomo Jesenicnik, Slovenian Tourist Board)

Adventure

  • New Zealand
  • Choquequirao, Peru
  • Utah
  • Austrian Alps
  • Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
Dominated by Alpine peaks and a prime winter sports destination, Austria’s Carinthia region is...
Dominated by Alpine peaks and a prime winter sports destination, Austria’s Carinthia region is home to several mountaineering villages in the Bergsteigerdörfer network.(Westend61, Alamay Stock Photo | Westend61, Alamy Stock Photo)

Community

The Greek island of Karpathos, a growing center of ecotourism, features striking landscapes...
The Greek island of Karpathos, a growing center of ecotourism, features striking landscapes surrounded by the Aegean Sea. The isle is part of the Dodecanese archipelago, one of Nat Geo’s Best of the World destinations for 2023.(Ciril Jazbec, National Geographic | Ciril Jazbec, National Geographic)
  • Dodecanese Islands, Greece
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Alberta, Canada
  • Laos
  • Ghana

Family

  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • San Francisco, California
  • Colombia
  • Manchester, UK
  • Switzerland
Rigi Railways’ cogwheel trains present dazzling views of Lake Lucerne as they ascend Mount...
Rigi Railways’ cogwheel trains present dazzling views of Lake Lucerne as they ascend Mount Rigi, known as the “queen of the mountains” in Switzerland.(Christian Meixner, Switzerland Tourism | Christian Meixner, Switzerland Tourism)

For more on the list, click here to learn more!

