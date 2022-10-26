National Geographic releases ‘Best of the World 2023′ with 25 must-see destinations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of ‘Best of the World 2023′, 25 must-see locations across the globe.
This line-up is themed around travel experiences that helps strengthen local communities and environments. Each location is grouped by category: family, adventure, culture, and nature. This year features the community category, meant to focus on ways tourists can give back to the locations they’re visiting!
“We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities,” said Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel. “We also worked hard to provide lesser-known gems on the list, equally inspiring alternatives to destinations that have become overcrowded (think Choquequirao vs. Machu Picchu in Peru).”
The following list was created in collaboration with National Geographic Traveler’s editorial teams:
Culture
- Appian Way, Italy
- Busan, South Korea
- Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
- Egypt
- Charleston, South Carolina
Nature
- Scottish Highlands
- Botswana
- Slovenia
- Big Bend National Park, Texas
- Azores
Adventure
- New Zealand
- Choquequirao, Peru
- Utah
- Austrian Alps
- Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
Community
- Dodecanese Islands, Greece
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Alberta, Canada
- Laos
- Ghana
Family
- Trinidad and Tobago
- San Francisco, California
- Colombia
- Manchester, UK
- Switzerland
