More than 1,000 GCU students come together for Ukraine

More than 1000 Grand Canyon University students joined together to pack meal boxes for Ukraine.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 1,000 Grand Canyon University students came together to pack winter meal boxes for Ukraine citizens on Sunday.

The university used the basketball court to host more than 1,000 students, staff and faculty on Sunday while they worked alongside No Child Hungry to pack nearly 500,000 meals. Due to the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine is anticipated to have a rough winter with very little supplies through the winter months. Volunteers expected to work for more than four hours in two shifts, but the whole project was completed in half the time.

Volunteers got together an average of 100,00 meals every half hour! If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment at this link. Don’t forget your photos and video.

