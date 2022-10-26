Paul's Car Wash
More human remains found at Lake Mead

Lake Mead
Lake Mead(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead.

NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.

NPS said no foul play is suspected.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is investigating the identity of the deceased.

