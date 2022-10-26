Paul's Car Wash
Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested

Jasmer was arrested and booked on Tuesday evening.
Jasmer was arrested and booked on Tuesday evening.(MCSO)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers have found the hammer-wielding man accused of attacking and robbing another man on the Valley Metro in Phoenix over a week ago. Police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer on Tuesday evening.

On Oct. 14, Nicholas Gregory says he was riding the light rail from Mesa to Phoenix when he saw Jasmer hop on around 5:30 a.m. Gregory says Jasmer began arguing with another man sitting near him. Gregory said he then noticed Jasmer had a hammer. He reportedly tried to intervene between the two men when Jasmer began attacking him with the hammer, hitting him in the face. Gregory said when his phone and house keys fell out of his pocket, Jasmer smashed the phone and stole his keys.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

Police didn’t give details on how or where Jasmer was found. The investigation is ongoing.

