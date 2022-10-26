Innings Festival lineup for 2023 features Green Day, Weezer and Eddie Vedder

Paul's Car Wash
Innings Festival has announced their 2023 lineup.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular Tempe music festival is returning to the Valley in February, and its 2023 lineup makes it a ca n’t-miss event!

Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park has Green Day and Eddie Vedder headlining, with performances featuring Weezer, The Revivalists, The Offspring, Mt. Joy, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Organizers also announced a number of baseball greats with the likes of Randy Johnson, Jake Peavy, MIke Cameron and Dontrelle Willis.

Of course, baseball is still part of the experience (it’s called “Innings Festival, after all), with batting cages for guests to practice their skills. There will also be plenty of food and alcohol to enjoy with a multitude of southwestern fare and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options that everybody can enjoy.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday. One-day admission starts at $112, while admission to the two-day event is $169. VIP and upgraded GA admissions are available.

For more information, click/tap here.

