Gun ownership accounts for more than 11,000 jobs in Arizona, study finds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study is revealing just how much gun ownership in Arizona and in the U.S. at large is impacting the economy.

Selling guns is incredibly lucrative in the United States whether it be for hunting, for sport, or for home protection. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that approximately 18.5 million firearms were sold in 2021, the second most ever in a year against the record high of 21 million sold in 2020. Gun makers reported more than $1 billion in profits from selling AR-15-style guns over the last 10 years despite attempts by various organizations and the Committee on Oversight and Reform that claimed certain ads mimic popular first-person shooter video games.

The NSSF, founded in 1961, says that its organization is “committed to the safe, legal, and responsible ownership and use for firearms, and works on a daily basis to stop their criminal misuse.”

The firearms industry accounts for more than 11,933 jobs in Arizona, the 8th highest in the states, proceeded by Texas, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, and North Carolina. The average wage of an individual working in the industry rests around $61,243 and in all generated more than $180.2 million in federal business tax revenue. Where taxes are concerned, the industry pumped $2.3 billion in output in Arizona in 2021.

