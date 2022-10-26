Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Glendale police looking for suspects accused of stealing French bulldog

Detectives say the suspect fought the owner and then snatched her French bulldog. The dog is worth more than $4,000.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is trying to track down the people responsible for stealing a woman’s dog.

It happened on Oct. 5 in a mobile home park near 63rd and Maryland avenues. Detectives say the 28-year-old woman was walking her French bulldog named Niño when a man got out of his car and walked up to her. “He said something about ‘give me the dog’, or made some comment about the cost of the dog,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale PD.

Stewart said the man tried to grab the dog, and the woman fought back. “The victim was doing everything, even trying to wrap the leash around her arm to keep the dog,” said Stewart.

TRENDING: Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested

The brazen attack was all caught on camera, where you can hear the woman screaming for help. Detectives said the suspect was able to pull the dog away and took off in a dark blue Chevy Equinox. He is described as 20-30 years old with tattoos on both arms. Police say a woman with brown hair was in the passenger seat.

“We are just hoping that someone out there may be able to recognize the dog or possibly the person who might be involved,” said Stewart. Glendale police said the suspects face multiple felony charges for robbery and theft since the dog is worth more than $4,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Glendale Police Department here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Both officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
2 Phoenix officers hospitalized after man opens fire during fight
Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV
Phoenix Mercury president responds to Brittney Griner's appeal rejection
Kozar said he and the team remain hopeful a prisoner swap can and will be done between the...
“We were hoping for some mercy today”: Mercury president responds to Griner’s appeal rejection