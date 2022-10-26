Glendale police looking for suspects accused of stealing French bulldog

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is trying to track down the people responsible for stealing a woman’s dog.

It happened on Oct. 5 in a mobile home park near 63rd and Maryland avenues. Detectives say the 28-year-old woman was walking her French bulldog named Niño when a man got out of his car and walked up to her. “He said something about ‘give me the dog’, or made some comment about the cost of the dog,” said Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale PD.

Stewart said the man tried to grab the dog, and the woman fought back. “The victim was doing everything, even trying to wrap the leash around her arm to keep the dog,” said Stewart.

The brazen attack was all caught on camera, where you can hear the woman screaming for help. Detectives said the suspect was able to pull the dog away and took off in a dark blue Chevy Equinox. He is described as 20-30 years old with tattoos on both arms. Police say a woman with brown hair was in the passenger seat.

“We are just hoping that someone out there may be able to recognize the dog or possibly the person who might be involved,” said Stewart. Glendale police said the suspects face multiple felony charges for robbery and theft since the dog is worth more than $4,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Glendale Police Department here.

