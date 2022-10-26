Gas prices are still high, so the Surprise Squad takes to the streets to help Phoenix families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The price of gas is still high and with the holidays right around the corner, most people would rather spend their hard-earned money buying presents for loved ones instead of filling up the tank. That’s why Ian Schwartz and the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad went to the Fry’s Fuel Station at 40th Street and Thunderbird to help ease the price at the pump. He said his two favorite things are fall weather and giving away free gas courtesy of Valley Toyota Dealers, so he knew today was going to be a good day.

Schwartz found a woman named Maria filling up her tank. She told him she only could afford $10 worth of gas. He let her know the team would pay for the rest.

He then moved to the next pump where a young woman was about to fill up on her way to work as a lifeguard. She said it typically takes $50 to $60 to fill her car up all the way. Schwartz let her know the Surprise Squad was covering it for her today and thanked her for helping to keep the little kids safe around water.

Next up was a woman named Linda who told him she watched Arizona’s Family all of the time. She added that she doesn’t always fill it up all the way. Sometimes she can only afford a half tank. Linda told Schwartz that she and her husband are on fixed incomes and that being able to pay bills and groceries in the last year has been tough.

“Can I help out more in addition to the gas?” Schwartz asked.

“No, I’m fine,” Linda replied. “Save it for somebody else.”

He then gave her a $200 gift card that she could use however she liked. Linda said her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren all live at her home and she would use it to help them.

“We’re going to make it $400 then,” Schwartz said as he handed her a second gift card as she got visibly emotional. “We want to help. And it’s all because of Valley Toyota Dealers. And family means something to us and you’re part of our family and we really want to try and help when we can.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.