Disney on Ice brings Road Trip Adventures show to Phoenix in January

By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Disney on Ice is bringing the show Road Trip Adventures to Phoenix in January 2023.

The show will play from Jan. 12-15 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Disney on Ice Preferred Customers can buy advance tickets now by signing up to get access to the presale code on the website. General admission tickets will be on sale for the public on Nov. 1 here!

Families will enjoy this unique show that will transport audiences on a magical adventure with Mickey and Minnie to London, sun-soaked Motunui, the Pride Lands of Africa, and many other timeless Disney locations based on various global destinations. Check out the trailer for the show here.

Check out the full list below for showings:

  • Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
