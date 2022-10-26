Dia de los Muertos celebrations gear up across the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, many cultures remember the lives of their ancestors and loved ones through various celebrations.

Dia de los Muertos is Mexican holiday in which families gather to welcome back the souls of those they love. The celebration involves setting up honorific alters called “ofrendas,” taking part in family and community traditions, and a general party-like atmosphere with music, singing, dancing, and much more. The holiday is not Halloween, and instead falls on what’s also called All Souls’ Day.

According to tradition, heaven’s gates open at midnight on Oct. 31 and the spirits of family members who have passed on can rejoin their loved ones for 24 hours for celebration. Dia de los Muertos has been celebrated as far back as the ancient Aztecs whose kingdoms spread throughout Mexico.

If you are looking to celebrate, check out our list of events happening across the Valley this weekend!

In Phoenix...

On Saturday:

The Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center is hosting a free festival starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m., complete with vendors, a car show, art exhibits, a dancing performance by Rascapetatiando Dance Company, and much more. To learn more, is hosting a free festival starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m., complete with vendors, a car show, art exhibits, a dancing performance by Rascapetatiando Dance Company, and much more. To learn more, click here.

Stacy’s at Melrose is hosting a combined Halloween and Dia de los Muertos CARNVIAL! hosted by RipplePHX on both Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. There will be games, prizes, entertainment, a memorial ofrenda, food, and more. For ages 21 and up only, and there’s no cover! RipplePHX is a community organization focused on raising awareness about HIV Prevention, testing, treatment and awareness in Phoenix. To learn more, is hosting a combined Halloween and Dia de los Muertos CARNVIAL! hosted by RipplePHX on both Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. There will be games, prizes, entertainment, a memorial ofrenda, food, and more. For ages 21 and up only, and there’s no cover! RipplePHX is a community organization focused on raising awareness about HIV Prevention, testing, treatment and awareness in Phoenix. To learn more, click here.

The Desert Botanical Gardens is hosting a two-day celebration starting on Saturday complete with Mexican music, dance, art, storytelling and more. All guests are invited to join the performers in La Procesion, a procession honoring all loved ones who have passed, through the garden. To learn more, is hosting a two-day celebration starting on Saturday complete with Mexican music, dance, art, storytelling and more. All guests are invited to join the performers in La Procesion, a procession honoring all loved ones who have passed, through the garden. To learn more, click here.

The Vista Center for the Arts is hosting Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and the Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. The Mexican folkdance company will bring “Ofrenda” to the stage by performing dances from a variety of regions in Mexico. The Disney Pixar film “Coco” will also be represented in the performance as well as tributes to Selena, Juan Gabriel, Pedro Infante, and many other greats. To learn more and buy your tickets, is hosting Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and the Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar. The Mexican folkdance company will bring “Ofrenda” to the stage by performing dances from a variety of regions in Mexico. The Disney Pixar film “Coco” will also be represented in the performance as well as tributes to Selena, Juan Gabriel, Pedro Infante, and many other greats. To learn more and buy your tickets, click here.

On Sunday:

Steele Indian School Park will host the 11th annual Mikiztli Dia De Los Muertos Festival from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the park with giant puppets, a community ofrenda, dance and musical performances that you won’t want to miss out on. This event is free and open to the public. Various local and regional vendors will be selling their wares, local food vendors will bring plant-based and other kinds of traditional treats. There will be plenty to enjoy for the entire family. will host the 11th annual Mikiztli Dia De Los Muertos Festival from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the park with giant puppets, a community ofrenda, dance and musical performances that you won’t want to miss out on. This event is free and open to the public. Various local and regional vendors will be selling their wares, local food vendors will bring plant-based and other kinds of traditional treats. There will be plenty to enjoy for the entire family. Click here to learn more.

In Scottsdale...

On Thursday:

The Old Adobe Mission Church will host the LORE Media & Arts annual Art Installation Experience, which starts Thursday Oct. 27 and lasting until Nov. 2. Onsite tickets start at $18 for adults and kids 10 and under get in for free. The gallery features more than 150 fine art pieces, altars, sculptures and more.

On Saturday:

The Old Adobe Mission Church will also host the Los Angeles based LORE Media & Arts annual Noche de Muertos Festival outdoors. The event is free, and there will be musical and dance performances by local groups and more! To learn more, will also host the Los Angeles based LORE Media & Arts annual Noche de Muertos Festival outdoors. The event is free, and there will be musical and dance performances by local groups and more! To learn more, click here.

On Sunday:

Cien Agaves in Old Town Scottsdale is hosting an event where you can “taste your way through Mexico” from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the bar’s outdoor margarita deck. Tickets start at $30 and include 15 different agave tequila tasting opportunities, live music, specials on cocktails and a swag bag. To learn more, in Old Town Scottsdale is hosting an event where you can “taste your way through Mexico” from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the bar’s outdoor margarita deck. Tickets start at $30 and include 15 different agave tequila tasting opportunities, live music, specials on cocktails and a swag bag. To learn more, click here.

In Goodyear...

On Saturday:

Goodyear Farms Historical Cemetery is hosting their 14th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in tandem with Avondale Parks and Recreation and Ballet Folklorico Esperanza. The festival will host food trucks, vendors, arts and crafts, a community ofrenda and much more. To learn more, is hosting their 14th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in tandem with Avondale Parks and Recreation and Ballet Folklorico Esperanza. The festival will host food trucks, vendors, arts and crafts, a community ofrenda and much more. To learn more, click here.

