Cardinals star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia welcome baby boy!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Oh baby, the Watt family just got a bit bigger! Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt and his soccer star wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their baby boy to the world on Sunday. Koa James Watt was born happy and healthy, and the family shared the news on Tuesday. Koa is the couple’s first child.

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” Watt tweeted, along with a photo of his happy family. The team also shared the excitement after the news. “Our newest little Cardinal. Congratulations J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai,” the Cardinals tweeted. Congrats to the family!

Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed.



Koa James Watt

10.23.22



❤️💙@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/hFO3MQtrim — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2022

