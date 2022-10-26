Paul's Car Wash
Cardinals star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia welcome baby boy!

The Watt's welcomed baby boy Koa James Watt on Sunday.(J.J. Watt Twitter)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Oh baby, the Watt family just got a bit bigger! Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt and his soccer star wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, welcomed their baby boy to the world on Sunday. Koa James Watt was born happy and healthy, and the family shared the news on Tuesday. Koa is the couple’s first child.

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” Watt tweeted, along with a photo of his happy family. The team also shared the excitement after the news. “Our newest little Cardinal. Congratulations J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai,” the Cardinals tweeted. Congrats to the family!

