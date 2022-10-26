Buckeye woman says bank won’t deposit her $4,400 commission check

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gna Bauman is a realtor and enjoys her job. “I didn’t mind going around and looking at houses. So, I said maybe that’s what I want to do. And so, when I got into real estate, I loved it,” she told On Your Side. But in a recent real estate transaction, something went wrong with a $4,400 commission check that she got from a title company.

According to Gna, she used her Chase bank app to electronically deposit the money into her account just like she always does. But this time, Chase froze the $4,400 deposit because they believed the check was suspicious. “For this particular check, why are they saying that this check is suspicious?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Because the phone number didn’t match,” she replied.

According to Gna, Chase bank claimed the phone number on the check wasn’t the same number they had for the title company. So, On Your Side called the number and spoke to the receptionist, who gave us all the information we needed, including their physical address. “Well, that’s the title company,” Harper said after hanging up. “They answered and gave us their full address and other information.” Gna replied, “I know but they (Chase Bank) punch that number in their verification system and it doesn’t come up.”

Not only did Chase bank freeze the $4,400 check, but they also froze Gna’s entire bank account. For six weeks, Gna says she has been trying to get Chase to release her $4,400 so she can pay bills. “Have you ever heard of a bank not depositing a check because of the phone number?” Harper asked Gna. “No, never. It has never, ever happened and I have been with Chase bank for 15 years,” she said.

On Your Side got a hold of Chase bank and asked them to look into the issue. They did, and within days they finally released the $4,400 back into Gna’s account.

Gna says it only happened with the help of On Your Side, and although she has her money now, she says she’ll probably be changing banks. “That’s a lot of money for somebody like me to just be set on hold. And it’s my hard-earned money.”

The bank never did say why they put a hold on the check for so long. But as you just saw, the check finally went through, and this viewer is happy.

