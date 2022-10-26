Paul's Car Wash
Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.

Both sides also agreed that the 15-week ban on all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest, passed in the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year, will stay in effect until Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit is decided on. That lawsuit is expected to go up to the Arizona Supreme Court. Once the high court makes a decision, all sides agree there will be a 45-day waiting period before anything is enforced. However, the new governor, who is elected in November, and the state Legislature still have the power to call a special session before January in order to resolve the issue statutorily.

The attorney general’s office hopes the deal will provide less confusion about the law of Arizona regarding abortion. “Our goal has always been about pursuing clarity and consistency in the law, and we will now have that while the litigation moves forward in state and federal courts,” his office said.

Earlier this month, the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of Dr. Paul Isaacson, who runs an abortion clinic, and the Arizona Medical Association, the largest medical association in the state. The doctor claimed that the lawsuit was due to the lack of communication and clarification regarding abortion legality after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that said abortion was a constitutional right.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

