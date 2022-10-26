3 Arizona nonprofits ask judge for restraining order to stop ballot box watchers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, Voto Latino, and League of Women Voters of Arizona are asking a federal judge for temporary restraining orders that would stop ballot box watchers from camping out and recording video of voters dropping off their ballots.

The restraining order by Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit claiming that Clean Elections USA and its founder Melody Jennings were recruiting people to do the following: “serve as vigilante drop box monitors”, “...with the express purpose of deterring voters from depositing their ballots.”, as the “defendants engage in conduct that is clearly meant to intimidate.” Both groups allege that the group’s actions violate both the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

Another restraining order by the League of Women Voters of Arizona was filed against the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team, and Clean Elections USA was filed on Tuesday, claiming that the groups had started a “widespread campaign to surveil all drop boxes in Yavapai County” and claims that they are an “offshoot of the Oath Keepers,” and again cited the Voting Rights and Ku Klux Klan Act.

These two separate lawsuits come on the heels of various reports from voters who were reportedly filmed, photographed, called “mules”, and harassed in other ways while trying to drop off their early voting ballots at ballot boxes across the Valley. On Monday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said that he is willing to “come and babysit polling sites because people have to misbehave if that’s what we have to do to protect democracy.”

CNN reported on Monday that Clean Elections USA founder Melody Jennings said during a podcast interview in September that “she wants 10 volunteers videotaping drop boxes nationwide, in shifts, day and night.” Jennings reportedly did not encourage these volunteer monitors to not abide by local laws but encouraged them to “act as human shields.”

According to the Clean Elections USA website, monitors are needed in response to a debunked conspiracy that claims people known as “mules” are dropping off hundreds of ballots at a time to drop boxes across the country. The site references “True the Vote” as the research base that uncovered alleged truth about the “mules.” True the Vote alleges on its homepage regarding the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that it “violated the confidentiality that should have been afforded to informants in an ongoing criminal investigation.” The site also claims that it has documentary records of correspondence with both the State of Arizona and the FBI.

Tom Collins is the executive director of Arizona’s Clean Elections Commission and says that what Clean Elections USA is doing is the opposite of what they stand for. Collins said that voters are getting confused, thinking that Clean Elections USA is a state-sponsored agency when it is not.

“Just like if you started a tax prep service called IRS Incorporated, and IRS Incorporated gave bad tax advice, but people said ‘Hey, I thought it was from the IRS!’” said Collins. “That’s the same thing happening here, with the group calling itself Clean Elections USA. They are not Clean Elections, have nothing to do with Clean Elections, and are providing information that is false, not accurate, not what folks should be relying on.”

The first lawsuit has a hearing set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Federal court. The second lawsuit does not have a hearing date set at this time.

The Lions of Liberty, referenced by the League of Women Voters, is reportedly based out of Prescott, according to its website. The group’s mission claims that it is a group of “conservative patriots” who believe that the U.S. “has been hijacked and undermined by global elites, communists, leftists, deep state bureaucrats, and fake news.” The Yavapai County Preparedness Team identifies itself as a member of the Community Emergency Response Team and the Oath Keepers on its website. The team mission on its website claims it is “working to make American strong again, from the bottom up.”

The Oath Keepers, a group self-identified as “Guardians of the Republic.” Oath Keepers have been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups in the U.S. today.” Former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack is a reported founding member on the Oath Keepers board of directors. More recently, multiple Oath Keepers members have been arrested and face various charges for their participation in the January 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.