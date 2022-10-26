Paul's Car Wash
2 Phoenix officers hospitalized after man opens fire during fight

Both officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers are recovering after a man reportedly opened fire while being taken into custody on Tuesday morning. Police say just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to a complex near 16th Street and Morten Avenue, just north of Glendale Avenue, for reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they began speaking to a 24-year-old man and woman. Police say an officer told the man to take his hand out of his pocket multiple times, but he refused. A struggle broke out between the two, and the gun went off in the man’s pocket. Investigators say the struggle continued as the officer tried to take the man into custody. The man then reportedly shot several more rounds during the fight.

A second officer used a stun gun on the man, and he was arrested. Both officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police say they both had minor injuries and are expected to be OK. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

