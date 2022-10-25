YG coming to Phoenix in Februrary 2023 on Red Cup Tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - YG is on his way to Phoenix as part of his 2023 Red Cup Tour.

The artist will be stopping at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Monday, Feb. 6, alongside special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn. The tour will stop at 17 different U.S. cities, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

The full list of tour dates is as follows. Please note that “^” indicates all special guests will perform, and “!” indicates that Kalan.frfr will not be performing.

Fri, Jan. 20: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Sun, Jan. 22: Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

Tue., Jan. 24: Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Thu, Jan. 26: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

Sat., Jan. 28: Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

Sun., Jan. 29: Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

Tue., Jan. 31: Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

Wed., Feb. 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

Thu., Feb. 2: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

Sat., Feb. 4: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

Mon., Feb. 6: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Wed., Feb. 15: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Fri., Feb. 17: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Sat., Feb. 18: Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

Sun., Feb. 19: Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

Mon., Feb. 20: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Thu., Feb. 23: Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*

The Compton native has passed 10 billion global streams, landed multiple platinum and gold certifications, and a variety of honors. YG has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. In October, YG dropped his sixth studio album called I GOT ISSUES by Def Jam Recordings.

He has also donated $100,000 worth of food from his Fishbone Seafood location for Juneteenth, as well as founded the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze, helping Los Angeles families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.