Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

YG coming to Phoenix in Februrary 2023 on Red Cup Tour

YG is on his way to Phoenix in February as part of his 2023 Red Cup Tour.
YG is on his way to Phoenix in February as part of his 2023 Red Cup Tour.(Yung Gravy Red Cup Tour 2023)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - YG is on his way to Phoenix as part of his 2023 Red Cup Tour.

The artist will be stopping at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Monday, Feb. 6, alongside special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn. The tour will stop at 17 different U.S. cities, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here.

The full list of tour dates is as follows. Please note that “^” indicates all special guests will perform, and “!” indicates that Kalan.frfr will not be performing.

  • Fri, Jan. 20: Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^
  • Sun, Jan. 22: Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^
  • Tue., Jan. 24: Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^
  • Thu, Jan. 26: Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^
  • Sat., Jan. 28: Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^
  • Sun., Jan. 29: Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^
  • Tue., Jan. 31: Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^
  • Wed., Feb. 1: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!
  • Thu., Feb. 2: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!
  • Sat., Feb. 4: San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!
  • Mon., Feb. 6: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^
  • Wed., Feb. 15: Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^
  • Fri., Feb. 17: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^
  • Sat., Feb. 18: Toronto, ON – HISTORY^
  • Sun., Feb. 19: Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^
  • Mon., Feb. 20: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^
  • Thu., Feb. 23: Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^*
TRENDING: Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills seized in Buckeye traffic stop, driver arrested

The Compton native has passed 10 billion global streams, landed multiple platinum and gold certifications, and a variety of honors. YG has landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. In October, YG dropped his sixth studio album called I GOT ISSUES by Def Jam Recordings.

He has also donated $100,000 worth of food from his Fishbone Seafood location for Juneteenth, as well as founded the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze, helping Los Angeles families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wear pieces of your Halloween costume throughout the year, from a little black dress to witch...
Create a Halloween costume from your closet
Wear pieces of your Halloween costume throughout the year, from a little black dress to witch...
Create a Halloween costume from your closet
The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to add 5 gates, more retail and concession space
Alice Cooper's 20th Annual Christmas Pudding set for Dec. 3