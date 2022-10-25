World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays.

The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.

Enchant will run from Nov. 25 until Jan. 1 in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The event will take over 10 acres with a light maze of over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, live entertainment, visits from Santa, and a full-scale village marketplace. Those 21 and older can look forward to enjoying a Polar Ice Bar set at 14 degrees below zero with parkas offered by Enchant. Three different icy vodka cocktails will be offered.

The event has been a holiday staple in the U.S. and Canada since 2016, when it was founded by Canadian entrepreneur Kevin Johnston. Want to buy your tickets for the event? Click here!

