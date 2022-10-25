Paul's Car Wash
3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes through store in Phoenix

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car that drove through a dd discount's store in Phoenix Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car that drove through a store in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say a man driving the car had been involved in a crash in the parking lot and then drove into the front of the store. The driver continued to drive through the store, crashing into the back wall.

A woman shopping inside was hit and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man and a passenger in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported during the first collision.

An investigation is underway for this crash, but police believe the man may have been impaired.

