Woman dead, man hospitalized after crash involving 4 cars in Phoenix

It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is dead and another man is in the hospital after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Monday evening. Officers arrived near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a woman with serious injuries, and she died at the scene. She hasn’t been identified by police.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Thomas Road will be closed between 43rd and 45th Avenue for the next several hours. It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if any other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

