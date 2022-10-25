Paul's Car Wash
What we know about St. Louis school shooter; timeline of events

St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School...
St. Louis Police patrol the outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School during an active shooter situation in St. Louis on Monday, October 24, 2022. Three people are dead, including the gunman, who appeared to be in his 20's. Eight others were transported to area hospitals. Police have not disclosed the shooter's connection to the school. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(BILL GREENBLATT | UPI)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday morning, Orlando Harris, 19, entered Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis City and opened fire, killing two people, a teacher and a student, according to police.

Harris exchanged shots with St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) and was killed.

About the shooter:

According to SLMPD, Harris graduated from CVPA last year. He does not appear to have a large social media presence. He also did not have a criminal history.

Police reported that Harris had a dozen high-capacity magazines with him at the scene, along with the long gun he was reportedly armed with. His blue car was later found near the school. Neighbors told News 4 they often saw Harris’ blue car parked out front and weren’t aware of any trouble at the the home.

Harris is believed to have lived in a south St. Louis neighborhood. Totes of evidence, including a computer, were seen being taken from the home by the FBI, according to News 4 Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager.

A woman at the scene of the home appeared to be cooperating with FBI and ATF agents. It is unknown if the woman is related to Harris.

Timeline of events:

9:11 a.m. a call came in to 911 about an active shooter.

9:15 St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) arrived at the school.

9:23 SLMPD engaged with Harris.

9:25 Harris was shot.

9:32 Harris was secured by police.

9:52 CVPA building cleared.

At the scene, a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead. She was identified by family members as Alexandria Bell.

Teacher Jean Kirk Kuczka, 61, died at the hospital. Seven others, all either 15 and 16 years old, were taken to a hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Alexandria Bell and Jean Kirk Kuczka were victims of a mass shooting at a south St. Louis high...
Alexandria Bell and Jean Kirk Kuczka were victims of a mass shooting at a south St. Louis high school Monday morning(Family, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

