Water tanker rolls over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in Phoenix; one hospitalized

It happened near the I-10 Broadway Curve in central Phoenix.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water tanker rolled over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in the central part of Phoenix, causing one person to be rushed to the hospital.

Initial reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. DPS confirmed that one person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by Phoenix firefighters. At this time, the video from the scene shows that traffic is moving along, with the incident taking place in a construction zone. Drivers are being asked to be mindful of crews and pedestrians along the road in the area/

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the crash.

