Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Undercover operation leads to 16 arrests for child sex crimes across Phoenix, other Valley cities

File image of handcuffs
File image of handcuffs(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say 16 men have been arrested following an undercover operation involving multiple agencies targeting demand for child sex crimes and trafficking.

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites police say are frequented by people seeking illegal sex acts involving children. On those sites, the 16 suspects allegedly solicited or made deals to meet. The men arrested ranged in age from 19 to 52 and some of the various charges include child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and more.

TRENDING: Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter

The multi-agency operation included the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) units, Tempe and Mesa police departments, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for Operation Tangled Web.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A 16-year-old boy was playing around with a gun in the back seat before it went off, police say.
Teen facing manslaughter charges after shooting, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall
The player matched all six numbers to win "The Pick" jackpot.
$4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months
ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest
Medicare scam warning: What to know before shopping for 2023 coverage