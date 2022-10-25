Undercover operation leads to 16 arrests for child sex crimes across Phoenix, other Valley cities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say 16 men have been arrested following an undercover operation involving multiple agencies targeting demand for child sex crimes and trafficking.

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites police say are frequented by people seeking illegal sex acts involving children. On those sites, the 16 suspects allegedly solicited or made deals to meet. The men arrested ranged in age from 19 to 52 and some of the various charges include child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and more.

The multi-agency operation included the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) units, Tempe and Mesa police departments, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for Operation Tangled Web.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.