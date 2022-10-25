Paul's Car Wash
Try It With Tess: Halloween costumes from Goodwill

Goodwill has some bargain finds you have to check out.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is fast approaching! If you’re struggling to stand out at parties this weekend, we’re checking out one-of-a-kind costumes that won’t end up in a landfill .. and will be gentle on your wallet! Goodwill comes to the rescue with their DIY costumes. We sent to Tess Rafol to check out how these hidden bargains can make for an excellent party look.

Check out Goodwill’s website for a variety of ideas from your classic costumes, to recent pop culture references. They even have some video and makeup tutorials to help you complete your look.

