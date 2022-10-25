And this year’s most popular Halloween candy is...

(WFSB) - Trick-or-treating is expected to be back in full force this year, following a couple of pandemic-impacted years.

The website RetailMeNot.com said it was able to determine 2022′s most popular Halloween candy.

Reese’s cups - 22 percent

Kit Kat - 15 percent

Snickers - 14 percent

Hershey’s - 12 percent

M&M’s - 10 percent

Candy corn - 8 percent

Skittles - 5 percent

Starburst - 5 percent

Twizzlers - 4 percent

While RetailMeNot’s numbers reflect a nationwide opinion, it doesn’t line up with what another website claimed was Connecticut’s favorite.

Earlier this month, CandyStore.com said Almond Joy was the state’s favorite candy, followed by Milky Way and M&Ms.

Regardless, RetailMeNot said shoppers on average planned to spend $108.62 on Halloween decorations and costumes this year compared to $36.18 in 2021. That meant shoppers were prepared to spend 200 percent more.

