Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to add 5 gates, more retail and concession space

The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.
The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.(Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is expanding to include 5 more gates, a concessions area, and a retail area, among other improvements.

Right now, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway has 10 gates, but as the airport sees record-setting growth fueled by new airlines and expanded services, they’re having difficulties keeping up with demand. Much of the terminal expansion will help give the airport a more modern feel, with a glass walkway and contemporary architecture. The airport chose its contractor last year, and design efforts just finished its final designs over the summer. Demolition of the current temporary structure will start in December, but the airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.

Airport officials say it plans to finish the $25 million expansion by February 2024. The project is expected to be funded by a federal grant to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In addition, it will be energy-efficient and fully ADA-compatible for all guests to enjoy.

The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.
The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.(Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport)

“Gateway Airport is pleased to begin this important airport facilities improvement project,” said airport director J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. “We appreciate the financial support from the federal government and look forward to working with McCarthy Building Companies on this exciting project.”

The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.
The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.(Arizona's Family)

The Gateway Airport hosts five domestic and international airlines with nonstop service to more than 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada and contributes around $1.8 billion annually to the local economy. More than 2 million passengers pass through the airport every single year. For more information about the airport, visit gatewayairport.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a...
Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November
The group has been stuck underground since Sunday.
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
Three dogs made it out safely, Mesa fire officials say.
Woman injured, 3 dog safe after home burns down in east Mesa
Three dogs made it out safely, Mesa fire officials say.
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down