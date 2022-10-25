Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to add 5 gates, more retail and concession space

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is expanding to include 5 more gates, a concessions area, and a retail area, among other improvements.

Right now, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway has 10 gates, but as the airport sees record-setting growth fueled by new airlines and expanded services, they’re having difficulties keeping up with demand. Much of the terminal expansion will help give the airport a more modern feel, with a glass walkway and contemporary architecture. The airport chose its contractor last year, and design efforts just finished its final designs over the summer. Demolition of the current temporary structure will start in December, but the airport will keep functioning as usual during construction.

Airport officials say it plans to finish the $25 million expansion by February 2024. The project is expected to be funded by a federal grant to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In addition, it will be energy-efficient and fully ADA-compatible for all guests to enjoy.

“Gateway Airport is pleased to begin this important airport facilities improvement project,” said airport director J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. “We appreciate the financial support from the federal government and look forward to working with McCarthy Building Companies on this exciting project.”

The airport will keep functioning as usual during construction. (Arizona's Family)

The Gateway Airport hosts five domestic and international airlines with nonstop service to more than 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada and contributes around $1.8 billion annually to the local economy. More than 2 million passengers pass through the airport every single year. For more information about the airport, visit gatewayairport.com.

